Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Kaman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. 525,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. Kaman has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.15 million for the quarter. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 47.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman (Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.