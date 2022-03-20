Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.03

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.03 and traded as low as $41.51. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

