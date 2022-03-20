Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) PT Raised to C$6.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:KRRGF opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Karora Resources has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.39.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

