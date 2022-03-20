Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.
About Kelly Partners Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.