Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,025 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $20,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.92 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.83 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

