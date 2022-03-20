Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,552 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.27 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.