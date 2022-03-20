Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,554,000 after buying an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.