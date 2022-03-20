Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $288.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $255.16 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.60.

