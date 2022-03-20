Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,452 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $148.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.