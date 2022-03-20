Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 387 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,564 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $340,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Adobe by 14.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Adobe by 12.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

ADBE stock opened at $453.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

