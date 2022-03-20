Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 79,325 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 79,325 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $107.30 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.