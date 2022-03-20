Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,505 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CSX by 253.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,358 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in CSX by 193.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in CSX by 206.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 58,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $1,011,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.