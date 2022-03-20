KeyCorp Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

NYSE:CLF opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 97,970 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.