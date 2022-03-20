KeyCorp Weighs in on United States Steel Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

X has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

NYSE X opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $146,173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $77,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

