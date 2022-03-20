Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 11464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,208 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $35,204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,388,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.