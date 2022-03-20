Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will announce $422.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.70 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $282.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,254,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $25.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. City State Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,366,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.