Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,606,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 77,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 104,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $956,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

KMI opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

