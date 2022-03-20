Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

