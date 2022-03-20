Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $478.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.27. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.34 and a 1-year high of $482.15.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

