Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $276.87 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.05.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

