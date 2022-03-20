Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,185.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,057.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,336.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 701.50 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

