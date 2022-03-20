Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.80 and its 200-day moving average is $252.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

