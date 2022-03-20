Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 53.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $213.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

