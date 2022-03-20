Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KR opened at $55.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Bank of America raised Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.16.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,005 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

