Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Critical Analysis

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

94.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Arteris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus target price of $87.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.08%. Arteris has a consensus target price of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 92.02%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 26.45% 45.90% 31.83% Arteris N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Arteris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.52 $367.16 million $7.13 8.60 Arteris $37.86 million 12.21 -$23.38 million N/A N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Arteris on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.