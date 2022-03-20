Kwmg LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $213.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

