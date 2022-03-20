L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
FSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.02 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.
