Landsea Homes (LSEA) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Landsea Homes to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 11.18% 6.01% Landsea Homes Competitors 10.29% 142.49% 11.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Landsea Homes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landsea Homes Competitors 383 1486 1361 89 2.35

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.78%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.96 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $681.64 million 8.40

Landsea Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.40, meaning that their average share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landsea Homes rivals beat Landsea Homes on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.