Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.12. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 297.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $28.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.35 to $37.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $37.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.35 to $39.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $4,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $2,532,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 88,591 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.24. 978,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,529. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

