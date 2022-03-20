Laurentian Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.38.

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.47. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$14.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

