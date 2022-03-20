Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $475,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 5.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

