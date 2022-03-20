Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Woodward by 89.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average is $114.75. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

