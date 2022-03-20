Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT Lowered to GBX 350

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 380 ($4.94) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.67.

LGGNY stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

