Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $62.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,305. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

