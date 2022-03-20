LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.
LC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
In related news, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 14,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $232,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,135 shares of company stock valued at $542,136 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of LC opened at $16.44 on Friday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
About LendingClub (Get Rating)
LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
