LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LFST. UBS Group cut LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

