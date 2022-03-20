Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.29. Lilium shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 928 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LILM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
