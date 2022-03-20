Litecoin Plus (LCP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.00

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $79,908.58 and approximately $44.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,504.43 or 1.00069426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00067458 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015926 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

