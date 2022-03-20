Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE LYV opened at $112.98 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average is $107.21.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,771 shares of company stock valued at $27,924,258. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $83,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $108,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.