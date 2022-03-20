Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $427.09.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $426.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.72. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

