Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $427.09.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $426.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.72. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.
In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.