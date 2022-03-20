Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

LOMA opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $698.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

