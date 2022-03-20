M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 14,203 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 81,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

