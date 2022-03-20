MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down to $8.93

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $8.70. MacroGenics shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 21 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGNX. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

The company has a market cap of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 115.2% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 269.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 113.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 883,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 470,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

