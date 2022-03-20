Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $27.64. 16,236,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,879,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

