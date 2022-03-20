Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Maiden stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Maiden has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Maiden by 274.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 474,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Maiden by 1,262.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 670,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maiden by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

