Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Maiden stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Maiden has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.
Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
