MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $353.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $546.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.70.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

