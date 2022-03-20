MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $353.84 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $546.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.70.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

