Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,750,000 after buying an additional 262,067 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Marriott International by 634.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,014 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Marriott International by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR opened at $171.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.44 and its 200-day moving average is $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

