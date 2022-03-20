Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Masimo alerts:

This table compares Masimo and Yubo International Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $1.24 billion 7.05 $229.65 million $3.98 39.62 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Masimo and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masimo presently has a consensus price target of $242.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.79%. Given Masimo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

Masimo has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.76, meaning that its share price is 576% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 18.53% 16.06% 13.29% Yubo International Biotech N/A -162.24% -31.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Masimo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masimo beats Yubo International Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.