Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 143.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $583,493.41 and approximately $93.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 143.7% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,237.70 or 0.99880011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00067431 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00277408 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00280676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00134129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004956 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001297 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00031053 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

